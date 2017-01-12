California Guitar Trio

Google Calendar - California Guitar Trio - 2017-03-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - California Guitar Trio - 2017-03-05 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - California Guitar Trio - 2017-03-05 19:30:00 iCalendar - California Guitar Trio - 2017-03-05 19:30:00

Buy tickets

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Doors at 6:30pm | Show at 7:30pm. Advance: $20, Day of Show: $25.

press release:

Celebrating their 25th Anniversary! The performances astounding, diversity unparalleled, The California Guitar Trio is Paul Richards from Los Angeles, Bert Lams from Belgium and Hideyo Moriya from Japan. Together, their technical wizard is breathtaking, as is the wide range of instrumental music the group renders…from unique originals to dazzling, cleverly arraigned interpretations of music from Queen and the Beatles, to Bach and Beethoven, and surf music from the Ventures.

CGT’s recent collaborations with bassist Tony Levin and the Montreal Guitar Trio have broadened the scope of their touring repertoire and educational outreach.

Info

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

608-268-1122

Buy tickets

Google Calendar - California Guitar Trio - 2017-03-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - California Guitar Trio - 2017-03-05 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - California Guitar Trio - 2017-03-05 19:30:00 iCalendar - California Guitar Trio - 2017-03-05 19:30:00

Print

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Friday

January 13, 2017

Saturday

January 14, 2017

Sunday

January 15, 2017

Monday

January 16, 2017

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer