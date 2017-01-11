Camouflage: How to Write About Family & Survive

press release:WRITER'S CRAFT TALK

Lissa McLaughlin: Camouflage - How to Write About Family and Survive

Families provide great material for writers but it can come at a cost. What are the ethical and psychological consequences for “outing” personal connections? When is it your story to tell? How do you negotiate stories with opposing versions? Lissa McLaughlin discusses how her family of origin still informs her work on the level of structure, metaphor, even pronoun choice. In a short exercise, participants are invited to camouflage some aspect of family (however they define this slippery term). Questions and concerns are encouraged.

Come at 6:30pm and share a brown bag dinner with other writers. It's a great chance to meet other writers, trade writing tips, talk about favorite books, or even just browse our smALL Press Library. Craft talk begins at 7pm.