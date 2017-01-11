Camouflage: How to Write About Family & Survive

Google Calendar - Camouflage: How to Write About Family & Survive - 2017-02-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Camouflage: How to Write About Family & Survive - 2017-02-13 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Camouflage: How to Write About Family & Survive - 2017-02-13 18:30:00 iCalendar - Camouflage: How to Write About Family & Survive - 2017-02-13 18:30:00

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:WRITER'S CRAFT TALK

Lissa McLaughlin: Camouflage - How to Write About Family and Survive

Families provide great material for writers but it can come at a cost. What are the ethical and psychological consequences for “outing” personal connections? When is it your story to tell? How do you negotiate stories with opposing versions? Lissa McLaughlin discusses how her family of origin still informs her work on the level of structure, metaphor, even pronoun choice. In a short exercise, participants are invited to camouflage some aspect of family (however they define this slippery term). Questions and concerns are encouraged.

Come at 6:30pm and share a brown bag dinner with other writers. It's a great chance to meet other writers, trade writing tips, talk about favorite books, or even just browse our smALL Press Library. Craft talk begins at 7pm.

Info

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

Arts Notices

Visit Event Website

608-556-7415

Google Calendar - Camouflage: How to Write About Family & Survive - 2017-02-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Camouflage: How to Write About Family & Survive - 2017-02-13 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Camouflage: How to Write About Family & Survive - 2017-02-13 18:30:00 iCalendar - Camouflage: How to Write About Family & Survive - 2017-02-13 18:30:00

Print

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Friday

January 13, 2017

Saturday

January 14, 2017

Sunday

January 15, 2017

Monday

January 16, 2017

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer