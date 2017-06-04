press release: On Sunday, June 4 from 1-3 PM. The event is free and sponsored by Turville Bay MRI & Radiation Oncology Center at 1104 John Nolen Drive in Madison.

Take in Turville Bay’s Lake Monona shoreline under big white canopies; enjoy 10 flavors of ice cream provided by Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream and listen to live music by Westside Andy. Win prizes, and enjoy the lake views from Turville Bay’s Healing Garden. Tours of the center are available upon request.

There is no charge to attend Turville Bay’s Cancer Survivors & Thrivers Ice Cream Social. It is open to all. Parking is free.