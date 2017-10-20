Cas Public: Symphonie Dramatique

press release: Symphonie Dramatique is a mordant look at the mythical couple of Romeo and Juliet. Their adaptation geared to audiences 10 and up draws from William Shakespeare’s romantic masterpiece to evoke notions of seduction, desire, unchained passion, and death. In this highly contemporary version, eight of the company’s dancers present a vibrant homage to the original tale tinged with impetuousness and contagious energy. William Taylor, Overture’s 2016 Rising Star grand prize winner, will perform as the opening act! Part of the Bell Laboratories Dance Series.