Castle In The Sky

press release: Following the success of the “Spirited Away” and “Princess Mononoke” cinema events, GKIDS and Fathom Events are proud to announce a partnership to bring the biggest series of anime titles to U.S. cinema audiences throughout 2017.

The STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2017 series features one of Studio Ghibli’s revered animated classics each month and will include GKIDS MINIFEST, an ongoing festival of award-winning short animated films from around the world.

All Sunday presentations will be dubbed and shown at 12:55 p.m. local time, while Monday showings will be subtitled and shown at 7:00 p.m. local time.