Ceramics with Kelsey
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Make clay art with our Ceramics artist in residence, Kelsey. Participants will work with clay to create collaborative artwork that will live on at the museum.
Kelsey will lead a participatory ceramics workshop with visitors inspired by her own art practice using a variety of techniques. Working with clay is excellent fine motor work and encourages creativity and problem solving. Most appropriate for ages 6 and older.
