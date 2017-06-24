press release: Chançonette presents a concert from the Roman de Fauvel, a 14th century French satire. Chançonette is a small group specializing in early music. This program features instrumental music performed on oud, recorders, portative organ, and harp, as well as songs in old French and Latin and narration of the story.

Doors open at 6:30, performance begins at 7:00 pm

Free, donations accepted