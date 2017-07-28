press release: Come join The Red Zone Madison and One Barrel Brewing Company as we celebrate Christmas in July! This free event will take place on Friday, July 28, from 4 PM to 9 PM at The Red Zone Madison, 1212 Regent St.

The event is benefitting Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. Those who bring backpacks and school supplies will be entered into a raffle prize drawing for huge prizes! The grand prize winner will get a one night stay at HotelRED and a gift card to The Red Zone Madison.

We will have Christmas music and trivia, cookie decorating, and a visit from Santa (played by Jackson Jones of Q106).

A most festively dressed contest will also take place, so be sure to dress festive!