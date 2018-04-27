press release: FRIDAY, APR 27, 8 PM-12 AM: Saturated with experiences, Chroma is an immersive celebration of color at MMoCA on April 27, 2018. Party guests will explore artist- and designer-created color-rich environments, along with hands-on art projects, throughout the museum’s iconic spaces. An event like none other in Madison, Chroma celebrates color: how it feels, its intensity and beauty, and the way we use it in our lives. Admission includes an array of sweets and savories, DJs and dancing in different museum spaces, and a myriad of performances and art activities. Assemble your crew and get your tickets, on sale starting February 1. Plan an ensemble in your favorite spectral color (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, or violet) to be considered for a special prize.