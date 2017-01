Date & Time: Fridays, 12:00-2:00pm

press release: Join Ali Muldrow for coffee and conversation Fridays from 12 to 2pm at Lakeside St Coffee House to learn about her candidacy for MMSD School Board Seat 6. The café is family-friendly and wheelchair-accessible. For more information about these meet-ups and her vision for Madison schools, visit www.alimuldrow.com.