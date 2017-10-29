press release: Is there really anything we can do to make a difference in a world that seems riddled with conflict, threats, and violence? International speaker, John Tyler says, “There is a lot we can do! I’ve found in my own life that, through prayer and active love, we can find real solutions.”

A practitioner and teacher of Christian Science healing, Tyler will present a free interactive talk titled “Conflict Resolution: A Spiritual Approach” on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, Scientist, 610 S. Segoe Road, Madison. All are welcome. Free child care is available.

Tyler’s ideas are based on the Bible, the original source book on Christian healing, along with the book Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures by Mary Baker Eddy; a book of universally applicable ideas on practical spirituality. This talk will focus on prayer-based action. Explore how we can get involved in healing conflicts in our own lives, in our community, and for the world, from century-old, divisive national conflict to a family fight.

Tyler, a former labor union organizer, has degrees from both Princeton University and the Institut d’Etudes Politiques, Paris, and taught political science at Princeton and the University of Pittsburgh, before becoming a practitioner and teacher of Christian Science healing. He now travels internationally speaking about the power of prayer to bring peace, health, and healing in people’s lives.

To reserve child care, leave a message at 608-276-8001. Busses 6/7/18 stop in front of the church. It is located 3 blocks east from the west transfer station.

For event information call Lecture Committee Chair, Gordon Myers, 608-886-0566 or visit christiansciencemadison.com.