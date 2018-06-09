Cosmic Serenity, New Reb, Justin Chittams
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
$15 ($10 adv.).
Headliner – Cosmic Serenity
Uprooted from Galveston, Texas riding the wave of musical medicine. With a side note of
comedy, and eccentric yet eclectic style of fashion, and a folky sound and gypsy vibe that
amps up a crowd and keeps you moving your head, tapping your feet… or just get up and
lay the boogie down!
10 pm New Reb
9 pm Justin Chittams – Solo (of Nahko and Medicine for the People)
Info
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music