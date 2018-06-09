Cosmic Serenity, New Reb, Justin Chittams

$15 ($10 adv.).

Headliner – Cosmic Serenity

Uprooted from Galveston, Texas riding the wave of musical medicine. With a side note of

comedy, and eccentric yet eclectic style of fashion, and a folky sound and gypsy vibe that

amps up a crowd and keeps you moving your head, tapping your feet… or just get up and

lay the boogie down!

10 pm New Reb

http://www.newreb.com/

9 pm Justin Chittams – Solo (of Nahko and Medicine for the People)

https://www.facebook.com/ chittams