press release: City of Madison officials are holding the project kick-off meeting for the Cottage Grove Road Activity Centers Plan on Tuesday, January 31. The meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. in the Atrium Room of the Olbrich Gardens (3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI 53704).

The City of Madison Planning Division is looking for ways to encourage exciting and viable commercial centers along the newly reconstructed Cottage Grove Road. This plan will focus on two areas on Cottage Grove Road near the intersections of Atwood Avenue and Acewood Boulevard. The plan will address land use, potential redevelopment concepts, beautification, and connections to adjacent residential neighborhoods.

Please join us to share your vision and ideas for the corridor!