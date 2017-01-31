Cottage Grove Road Activity Centers

to Google Calendar - Cottage Grove Road Activity Centers - 2017-01-31 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cottage Grove Road Activity Centers - 2017-01-31 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cottage Grove Road Activity Centers - 2017-01-31 18:00:00 iCalendar - Cottage Grove Road Activity Centers - 2017-01-31 18:00:00

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: City of Madison officials are holding the project kick-off meeting for the Cottage Grove Road Activity Centers Plan on Tuesday, January 31. The meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. in the Atrium Room of the Olbrich Gardens (3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI 53704).

The City of Madison Planning Division is looking for ways to encourage exciting and viable commercial centers along the newly reconstructed Cottage Grove Road. This plan will focus on two areas on Cottage Grove Road near the intersections of Atwood Avenue and Acewood Boulevard. The plan will address land use, potential redevelopment concepts, beautification, and connections to adjacent residential neighborhoods.

Please join us to share your vision and ideas for the corridor!

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map

Public Meetings

Visit Event Website

608-266-4657

to Google Calendar - Cottage Grove Road Activity Centers - 2017-01-31 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cottage Grove Road Activity Centers - 2017-01-31 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cottage Grove Road Activity Centers - 2017-01-31 18:00:00 iCalendar - Cottage Grove Road Activity Centers - 2017-01-31 18:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

ISTHMUS EVENTS

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer