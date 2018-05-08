press release: After four decades, the Dance Theatre of Harlem promises a thrilling program of neo-classical and contemporary ballet that is of the moment and timeless. With cutting-edge contemporary and ballet works to celebrate African American culture, the racially diverse dance artists carry a message of empowerment. Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem was considered “one of ballet’s most exciting undertakings” (The New York Times, 1971). After four decades, they promise a thrilling program of neo-classical and contemporary ballet that is of the moment and timeless. With cutting-edge contemporary and ballet works to celebrate African American culture, the racially diverse dance artists carry a message of empowerment. Series sponsored by Bell Laboratories. Underwritten with generous gifts from Joe & Mary Ellyn Sensenbrenner and Jeff and Tiffany Mack. Meet the Artist* immediately following the performance.