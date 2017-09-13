Dane County Watershed Network Gathering

press release:

Watershed Network Gathering: Summer Plant ID Walk

September 13, 2017 - 1:00-2:00pm and 2:00-3:00pm

Join Lars Higdon, Dane County Parks Naturalist for a walk through the beautiful prairies at Badger Prairie County Park. This is a great way to experience the beauty of the prairie and to learn more about the plants. Please RSVP and sign up for one of the hour long tours. Each tour is limited to 15 people. This event is co-hosted by Dane County Parks and the Dane County Watershed Network.