The Dang-Its

to Google Calendar - The Dang-Its - 2018-07-17 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Dang-Its - 2018-07-17 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Dang-Its - 2018-07-17 12:00:00 iCalendar - The Dang-Its - 2018-07-17 12:00:00

Capitol Square Madison, Wisconsin

press release: This summer Madison's Central BID will be continuing the YOUR Lunch Time LIVE concert series. Grab a blanket, grab a co-worker, and grab some lunch and enjoy the show on the beautiful Capitol Square. These concerts will be Tuesdays at noon over the lunch hour, and will feature a different local band each week. 

The first concert will be Tuesday, June 5, and will run through Tuesday, August 28, on the North Hamilton St. walkway.

For a more complete list of downtown events, including Summer in YOUR City events and Lunchtime Live dates (as they become available), please visit our Facebook page: Facebook.com/DowntownMadison

Info
Capitol Square Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Music
608-512-1342
to Google Calendar - The Dang-Its - 2018-07-17 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Dang-Its - 2018-07-17 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Dang-Its - 2018-07-17 12:00:00 iCalendar - The Dang-Its - 2018-07-17 12:00:00