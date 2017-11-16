press release: WUD Distinguished Lecture Series invites you to

An Evening with Dr. David Johnson!

Our first Spotlight Series Lecture will be this Thursday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Sonata Room on the second floor of Gordon Commons.

Dr. David Johnson is a professor and senior lecturer in the Department of Economics at UW-Madison. Dr. Johnson is a will be speaking on economic policy reform regarding healthcare and taxes in the first 10 months of the Trump Administration. No other issues boast more stakeholders than these two, as he will provide a comprehensive economic analysis of the proposed legislation.