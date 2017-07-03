DeForest Fourth of July

Fireman’s Park, DeForest. The fun begins on Monday, July 3, at 6 p.m. the beer

garden opens with food court and live entertainment by Kings of Radio. Tuesday, July 4, the park opens at 11:30 a.m. with children’s inflatables and family activities and entertainment, food, beer garden and live music beginning at noon. The Freedom Run sponsored by DMB Community Bank is at 8 a.m.; DeForest parade is at 10:30 a.m.; Car Show and Firehouse bingo are from noon to 4 p.m.; and fireworks at dusk!

608-846-2922

