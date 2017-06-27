press release: We’ve partnered with Lakefront Brewery for Movies on the Water featuring Facts and A Flick, a free movie night for guests and locals alike. Movie-themed trivia will start at 7 pm for those who want to participate, followed by the outdoor movie at sunset. Movies will span from family-friendly favorites like Finding Dory and Despicable Me to classics like Jaws and Casablanca.

A family favorite, Despicable Me, follows the adventures of supervillain Gru (Steve Carrell,) as he plans to steal the moon. Trivia Theme: Villains and Superheroes through the ages.