DJ Phil Money, Yorel Lashley, Paddy Cassidy

press release: Come out for a summer evening of incredible music in the beautiful Robinia Courtyard to raise money for the Workers' Rights Center. This event features DJ Phil Money, with Yorel Lashley on Congas and Paddy Cassidy on Djembe. A $10 cover gets you a night of great outdoor music and drink specials from MadisonTap. This fundraiser is being organized by WRC Board Member and SCFL Organizer, Charity Schmidt, to help WRC while celebrating her 40th birthday. So come out to celebrate with her and help an organization that does tremendous work in our community and advocates for workers' rights everyday! Find more info and help spread the word on Facebook.

Robinia Courtyard, 829 E. Washington Ave.

7pm-9pm Chill sunset vibes from DJ Phil Money

9:30pm-1am: afrobeats from DJ Phil Money w/ Yorel Lashley on Congas and Paddy Cassidy on Djembe