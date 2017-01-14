Donuts with Dad

Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717

Monthly on 2nd Saturday, 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Saturday morning fun with stories, movies and snacks, especially for dads and their kids. Moms welcome, too

Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717

Kids & Family

608-824-1780

