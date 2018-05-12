Draw the Monroe Street Library

press release: Float around the Monroe Street Library and draw the people, books, patterns, plants, and furniture that make this vintage library so unique. Weather permitting, we will also draw the library from outside. Participants may bring their own sketchbooks and drawing supplies or use paper and pens provided by the library. All ages welcome. A parent should accompany younger kiddos.

The Artist-in-Residence program, connecting artists to the community and the community to artists, is funded by Scooter Software, Inc.