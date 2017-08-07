Dreamgirls

WUD Lakeside Cinema: Bill Condon's adaptation of the Broadway musical about the Supremes is lively, even dazzling, but the performers (Beyoncé Knowles, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Hudson) can't match the brilliance of the legends they're invoking. PG-13, 2006. Free.

LAKESIDE CINEMA:

15 degrees of Samuel L. Jackson. Programmed by WUD Film: Mondays at 9pm: May 29 – September 4

Sundays by the Sea: Select Sundays at 9pm: June 11 & 25; July 9 & 23; August 6