Dress to Impress: Navigating Fashion in the Workplace

press release:

What is the proper way to dress at work? What about for an interview? What's the difference between casual, smart casual, business casual, business formal, formal?

Madison Magnet, Mario Monetti Tailoring, Brava Magazine and Blue Beetle Blog bring you Dress to Impress.

This seminar-style event is built to answer workplace fashion questions for men and women in all different settings. Mario will discuss the importance of well-tailored, quality attire, showcase examples and help 2 volunteers relook at their wardrobe!

Marina Botros - Founder of Blue Beetle Blog, and formal employee at Kate Spade will then help us accessorize our quality items for tends and maximum effect.

Hands on:

If you'd like - bring in your wardrobe! Mario & Marina will talk us through what works and what doesn't! Anything you don't want anymore can be donated to Dress for Success- a national organization providing gently-used interview attire to those in need.

Food and Drink will be provided by Industrious! Our event will be the first event held in their new space on the square.

Cost: Members = $0; Non-Members = $ 5