Earth Day Heritage in Music & Words

press release: Join descendants of John Muir, Aldo Leopold, and Earth Day founder Sen. Gaylord Nelson, for a unique celebration of Earth Day values.

No admission charge. Free-will donation to non-profit of your choice encouraged. There'll be a bit of audience participation, with the feel of a studio voiceover recording session. Reception follows.

The program will open with remarks by Marianna Beck about her grandfather composer Edward Joseph Collins. His 1929 HYMN TO THE EARTH is possibly the first Western classical composition to use the phrase "mother earth." Marianna will also share how the seasons and landscapes of Wisconsin's Door County have influenced her creative work, as they did her grandfather.

The program will continue with Wisconsin composer John Harmon's EARTH DAY PORTRAIT, a symphonic setting of words of Muir, Leopold, and Sen. Nelson. Muir's great-grandson William Hanna, Leopld's great-grandson Jed Meunier, and Sen. Nelson's grand-daughter Kiva Nelson will read their ancestors' words.

WPR classical music host Lori Skelton will narrate some connecting texts crafted by Jon Becker.

All the voice performers will be directed by conductor A. J. Hoefer.

The music for both works will be "broadcast" from the master recording by conductor Marin Alsop (a MacArthur "genius" Fellow) and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, produced by EMI/Abbey Road Studios (soon to be released internationally on an Albany Records CD).

7-9p, April 29, Saturday, Wisconsin Historical Society Auditorium, 816 State St

Free, but ticket reservations recommended.

Free-will donation to non-profit of attendee's choice encouraged.