press release: In year three of Eaux Claires, we’re reconfiguring the grounds, reimagining the staging and devoting more attention to the one-of-a-kind experiences that make this festival unique. We’re enhancing the interplay between the artists to allow more performances per artist, many more collaborations throughout the duration of the festival and, well, more once in a lifetime moments. Expect to see unpredictable performances, hidden venues and surprise collaborations across a full two days of music and togetherness. We’ll join you there . . .