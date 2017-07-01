Embroidering Memory Cloths
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join the Memory Cloths Circle members throughout the month of July to explore your own experiences and memories through creating your own Memory Cloth with materials and supplies as unique as you. All workshops are held in the Bubbler Room, no registration needed and all ages and abilities welcome! For more info visit: www.madisonbubbler.org/artist-in-residence
