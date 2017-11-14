Emili Earhart, Bl_ank, Ada Babar, Sleep Now Forever

Williamson Magnetic Recording Company 1019 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Emili Earhart (Madison): Haven't seen it yet? Get with the times! get hear this anywhere on the internet, it's only live and local.

Bl_ank (Nashville) : B|_ank is the solo work of electro-acoustic percussionist and experimental musician William Hicks.

Ada Babar:

Sleep Now Forever (Madison): Most exciteing new band. They will tranport you to a different space, closest you will ever get to spacetravel. They start the evening off so be on time!

All ages. No drinking. Be nice.

Williamson Magnetic Recording Company 1019 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
