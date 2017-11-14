Emili Earhart, Bl_ank, Ada Babar, Sleep Now Forever

press release:

Emili Earhart (Madison): Haven't seen it yet? Get with the times! get hear this anywhere on the internet, it's only live and local.

Bl_ank (Nashville) : B|_ank is the solo work of electro-acoustic percussionist and experimental musician William Hicks.

Ada Babar:

Sleep Now Forever (Madison): Most exciteing new band. They will tranport you to a different space, closest you will ever get to spacetravel. They start the evening off so be on time!

All ages. No drinking. Be nice.