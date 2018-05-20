Encanti Music

press release: Encanti is the artist name of Ben Cantil. In addition to producing the lead music producer for the "Psy Bass" audio/visual duo Zebbler Encanti Experience, Ben lives in Spain where he is an Assistant Professor at Berklee Valencia, teaching electronic music production full time as part of the Music Production, Technology, and Innovation masters degree program.

Encanti approaches electronic music as a multidisciplinary artform that unifies song writing and composition with sound design, arranging, and audio engineering. By focusing primarily creative strategies and philosophy, his workshops aim to enable and inspire musicians of all backgrounds and skill levels, regardless of what instruments, genres, methods, or software preferred.

This workshop will be an odyssey in to electronic music methodology and production, with topics including:

-Hierarchical Mixing Concepts

-Unified Sound Design and Phrasing

-Time x Frequency Domain "Dual Axis" Sound Design Theory

-Capturing Ideas and Maximizing Creative Efficiency

Bring your computers, notebooks, questions, and songs you have been working through. There may be time for individual track feedback.

Sunday May 20, 12-3pm, The Starkweather Club - 72 N Bryan St.

$15 donation (suggested)

AND, be sure to catch their live show Saturday May 19 @ Liquid

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1682127321874683/

https://soundcloud.com/encanti

https://soundcloud.com/drbtz

Hosted by Dr. Beatz and MadProDJ