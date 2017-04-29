press release: Jay Heck, executive director of Common Cause of Wisconsin, Dr. David Canon, UW Madison political science professor, and John Nichols, associate editor of The Capital Times and Washington correspondent for The Nation will speak on "Fair Maps = Fair Votes," a town hall on drawing fair legislative maps, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2017, at the Alicia Ashman Library, 733 North High Point Road, Madison, WI 53717. The panel is sponsored by Organizing for Action (OFA) (www.ofa.us), a non-partisan, non-profit issue advocacy group that is holding similar panels at various locations throughout Wisconsin in late April and early May. Other sponsors include Common Cause, Fair Elections Project, Indivisible Madison and Citizens Action. Each speaker will address various aspects of the problems with the current system of those in power drawing these legislative maps and will also address opportunities for reform that would allow everyone to have a fair vote.

There is no charge for this event. Preregistration is not required, but is appreciated.