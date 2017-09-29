7:30 pm on 9/29-30, 10/4-7 & 11-13 and 2 pm, 10/8 & 14.

press release: StageQ is excited to announce the first show of our 2017-2018 season!

Falsettos

book by James Lapine & William Finn

music & lyrics by William Finn

directed by Michael Bruno

musical direction by Dr. J. Adam Shelton

executive producer Donnovan Moen

The Broadway smash hit comes to Madison!

Falsettos is the tale of Marvin, who leaves his wife and young son to live with another man. His ex-wife marries his psychiatrist, and Marvin ends up alone. Two years later, Marvin is reunited with his lover on the eve of his son’s bar mitzvah, just as AIDS is beginning its insidious spread. This musical, about the coming together of the original modern family, premiered on Broadway in 1992 and was nominated for seven Tony Awards, of which it won Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. It was revived briefly on Broadway in 2016, and the revival performance was nominated for five Tony Awards.

Tickets on sale now. $25.00 per performance.