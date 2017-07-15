Family Nutrition
press release: It's never too early to help your little one create healthy habits! Join Tara from Yummy Sprout to learn the ins and outs of healthy eating as a family. Bring the whole family and learn how to put together a nutrient dense school lunch, try delicious snacks, take home simple recipes, and much more! Make this workshop an extension of your Farmer's Market Saturday!
Info
DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family
