Festival Choir of Madison

press release: 45thAnniversary Gala Concert

A Musical Celebration in Three Toasts: To Music, to Life, and to Freedom!

Under the sure musical direction of Dr. Sergei Pavlov, the choir will perform “Musica Dei Dominum” by Orlando Di Lasso, “Soul of the World” by Henry Purcell, “Insane et vanae curae” by Joseph Hayden, along with choral delights by Rossini, Verdi, Karl Jenkins, and others. Two special treats will be-the US Premiere of “Bird Song” by the Chicago based composer John Milne and the beautiful setting of “If Music Be the Food of Love” by one of the Festival Choir’s favorite composers, Jean Belmont. Accompanied by Ted Reinke, organ, and guest Pianist Thomas Kasdorf.

Join us and find out what other presents we have prepared for you! Birthday Cake, Wine and Coffee reception following the concert

Saturday March 17, 7:30 pm, First Unitarian Society, Atrium, 900 University Bay Drive

Tickets: (General Seating); General: $20.00 Senior: $15.00 Student: $10.00