Fitness & Mimosas with Camp Createability

press release: This is a series of workout sessions held by some of the best personal trainers in the Madison area. There will be three sessions on June 24 from 9:15 a.m. until noon and these sessions will be pilates or core focus. After your hard workout you will be able to relax and socialize over a mimosa and some light snack food. This event will take place at the McFarland Family Wellness Center, 4705 Dale Dale Curtin Drive, McFarland WI, 53558. The price of entry is $25 and that covers the entire morning whether you stay for 1 session or all 3.

The nonprofit Camp Createability creates programs for children and adults with autism.