Folk Ball Festival

press release: Madison Folk Ball 2017! Time to put those dancin' feet to use and escape the winter cold.
Union South -- 1308 West Dayton Street, Madison WI 53715
===== Friday, January 27 =====
INTERNATIONAL DANCE PARTY
7:30pm - Midnight, Varsity Hall III
Bands in order of appearance:
INTEMPERANCE COLLECTIVE -- international smorgasbord
YID VICIOUS -- virtuous klezmer (E.European Jewish tradition)
REPTILE PALACE ORCHESTRA -- high octane eclectic ethnic
HUNGARIAN TANCHAZ
7:30 - 8:00pm Mezosegi dance review with Paula White & Dan Talmo
8:00 - 10:00pm Open dancing
Northwoods Room [3rd floor]
Music by SZASZKA
CONTRA DANCE
Caller Carol Ormand; Music by RARE PRIVILEGE (Maria Terres & Amy McFarland)
Instruction 7:30-8:00pm, Dance 8:00-11:00pm, The Crossing (1127 Univ.Ave)
Enter downstairs hall via shielded door off lot at rear
LEGENDARY FOLK BALL DANCE PARTY
7:00pm - Midnight, VARSITY HALL II & III
Bands in order of appearance:
VESELIYKA -- traditional Bulgarian village music
ORKESTAR BEZ IME -- flagship IFD band of the Twin Cities
SLOBODA -- Brewtown's veteran full-spectrum ethnic sound
