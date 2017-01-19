Folk Ball Festival

UW Union South 1308 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Madison Folk Ball 2017! Time to put those dancin' feet to use and escape the winter cold.

Union South -- 1308 West Dayton Street, Madison WI 53715

===== Friday, January 27 =====

INTERNATIONAL DANCE PARTY

7:30pm - Midnight, Varsity Hall III

Bands in order of appearance:

INTEMPERANCE COLLECTIVE -- international smorgasbord

YID VICIOUS -- virtuous klezmer (E.European Jewish tradition)

REPTILE PALACE ORCHESTRA -- high octane eclectic ethnic

HUNGARIAN TANCHAZ

7:30 - 8:00pm Mezosegi dance review with Paula White & Dan Talmo

8:00 - 10:00pm Open dancing

Northwoods Room [3rd floor]

Music by SZASZKA

CONTRA DANCE

Caller Carol Ormand; Music by RARE PRIVILEGE (Maria Terres & Amy McFarland)

Instruction 7:30-8:00pm, Dance 8:00-11:00pm, The Crossing (1127 Univ.Ave)

Enter downstairs hall via shielded door off lot at rear

LEGENDARY FOLK BALL DANCE PARTY

7:00pm - Midnight, VARSITY HALL II & III

Bands in order of appearance:

VESELIYKA -- traditional Bulgarian village music

ORKESTAR BEZ IME -- flagship IFD band of the Twin Cities

SLOBODA -- Brewtown's veteran full-spectrum ethnic sound

UW Union South 1308 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

608-241-3655

