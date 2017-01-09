Food Drive

RSVP of Dane County 517 N. Segoe Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is: 'What are you doing for others?'"

In honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, RSVP of Dane County will be hosting a food drive for the Catholic Multicultural Center (CMC). The CMC will distribute food items to families in need through their food pantry and meal serving program.

We will be collecting non-perishable food items starting Tuesday, January 17th, through Monday, January 30th. Items may be dropped off at RSVP of Dane County Monday through Friday 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM. Our office address is: 517 N Segoe Rd. Suite 300.  

If you have any questions, please contact Diana Jost at 608-441-1393.

RSVP of Dane County 517 N. Segoe Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map

