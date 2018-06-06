press release:New Exhibit Opening! Wednesday, June 6, 5–8 p.m., join us for the grand opening of our newest exhibit, Stair Trek: Zip, Zap, Zoom, during Free Family Night. We transformed an ordinary stairwell into an extraordinary journey through language and sound.

In Zip, Zap, Zoom kids scale a magical, multi-story, spiral climbing sculpture amidst the whimsical sounds and visions of onomatopoeia words.