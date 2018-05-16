"Friends" Watch Party

Oh. My. God. you guys, we’re doing a F•R•I•E•N•D•S Happy Hour Watch Party. Could this BE any cooler? Assemble your friends, and hey, maybe even let Gunther in on the fun?

So come out to ‘The One Where Ross got High (Noon Salooned)" and watch your favorite episodes. This will be your study session before our F•R•I•E•N•D•S Trivia on May 29!