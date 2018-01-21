Gan HaYeled Preschool Open House

press release: Gan HaYeled is the preschool of the Jewish Federation of Madison, serving children 18 months through 5 years old of all backgrounds. Children and their families create connections and build community that form lifetime friendships and networks of support. We offer flexible schedule options, including wrap around care, and experienced, loving, compassionate teachers.

Sunday, January 21, 2018, Drop in anytime between 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Gan HaYeled Preschool is at 6434 Enterprise Lane, Madison, WI 53719-1117

Experience hands-on exploration and play: art, challah making, science, creative play, and music. Enjoy a pancake breakfast too!

RSVP

gan@jewishmadison.org • (608) 442-4075