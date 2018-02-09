press release: Wisconsin Public Television’s Garden Expo is a midwinter oasis for people ready to venture out and dig their hands in the dirt. Now in its 25th year, this three-day event celebrates the latest trends in gardening, landscaping and edibles, and attracts more than 20,000 people from across the Midwest. The event includes hundreds of exhibitor booths, more than 200 educational seminars and demonstrations, UW-Extension horticulture experts and a Sunday farmers’ market. Join other gardening enthusiasts to share ideas and gain inspiration. All proceeds support Wisconsin Public Television.

Tickets are $10 at the door ($8 in advance – available online and at select retail outlets)