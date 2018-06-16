Garden Tour
Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts, Mineral Point 18 Shake Rag St. , Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565
press release:Spend a lovely summer day strolling through special gardens in and around the charming art community of Mineral Point at your own pace. Tickets ($15) and detailed map with garden descriptions available on the day of the tour at: Shake Rag Alley’s Lind Pavilion, 411 Commerce Street, Mineral Point.
