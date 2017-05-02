press release: PFLAG Mount Horeb Area is hosting a free screening of the film, "Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric," at 6:30pm on May 2, 2017, at the Mount Horeb Community Center/Senior Center, 107 N. Grove Street. This film follows Katie Couric as she explores the complexities of gender identity and was produced by National Geographic Documentary Films.

This event is hosted by PFLAG Mount Horeb Area as part of their mission to provide education, support, and advocacy.

The film will be viewed at the Mount Horeb Community Center starting at 6:30pm and then there will be a discussion after.

PFLAG is a recognized non-profit organization that provides support for family members, allies and friends of anyone who is LGBTQ.