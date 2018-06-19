Good Bugs, Bad Bugs: Friends and Foes in the Garden
Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716
press release: In addition to providing food and flowers, gardens can serve as habitat for an abundance of insect life. Some of these insects provide critical services to the garden such as pollination and pest control, while other insects damage the very plants we try to grow. In this lecture we'll survey the most common insect friends and foes in our gardens.
Info
Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716 View Map
Home & Garden