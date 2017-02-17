press release: Greater Madison Golf Show will honor local members of the military by offering free admission to all visitors with a valid military ID or proof of service. The event, taking place February 17-19, offers the opportunity to explore the latest in golf.

In addition to free admission for veterans and active duty military personnel, Greater Madison Golf Show will provide all attendees with a free round of golf from Old Hickory Golf Club. The first 1,000 general attendees each day will also receive a free sleeve of golf balls. Other highlights include the GolfTEC Lesson Zone, Long Putt Contest with chance to win $10,000, merchandise up to 70% off, and chance to win an all-inclusive Breezy Point Resort golf vacation for four. In addition, those that purchase advance tickets online will be entered to win a set of Tour Edge golf clubs valued at $600.

“We’re so happy to continue the tradition of free admission for all veterans and active duty military,” said Jay Royle, Director of Greater Madison Golf Show. “It’s the least we can do for the sacrifice these men and women make on a daily basis.”

Tickets for the Greater Madison Golf Show are $8 per person, and are free for ages 12 and under. Discounted tickets can be purchased in advance at www.greatermadisongolfshow.com . The event will take place in New Holland Pavilion #1 at Alliant Energy Center, February 17-19. There will be over 100 commercial exhibits from all facets of the golf industry including equipment, apparel, practice, destinations, education and many more.