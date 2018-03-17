Scrapbooking, Stamping & Crafting Supply Consignment Sale

press release: Hosted by Green Whimsy

All items consigned (and priced) by crafters just like you! What will you find? Supplies for scrapbooking, stamping, paper crafting, jewelry making, beading, sewing, knitting, crocheting, yarn, cake decorating, baking, candle making, soap making, basically almost any craft supply items you can think of.

Public Shopping Hours: Saturday, March 17 and Sunday, March 18, 10am to 3pm (Everything remaining will be 1/2 price on Sunday!)

Admission is free. Everyone is welcome. Cash and credit cards accepted.

Comfort Inn & Suites (North Star Conference Center), 5025 County Rd V, DeForest, WI 53532

(Exit 126 off I-90/94 about 10 minutes north of Madison)