GROW Earth Day

press release: On Sunday, May 6, at 6 pm join Grassroots Organization of Waunakee/Westport (GROW) for our 2018 Earth Day Event, for fun, conversation and dinner. At 7:00 pm hear Spencer Black talk on “The Assault on our Outdoors in Washington and Madison”. The event will be at the Athens Grill, 5430 Willow Road Waunakee, off Hwy M. The Athens Grill will have a cash bar, Gyros and salad available for purchase. Spencer Black served for 26 years in the State Legislature. He was Chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic Leader. He authored numerous environmental laws including Mining Moratorium, the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, and statewide recycling program. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been Vice President for Conservation for the Sierra Club, the nation’s largest environmental organization, Professor of Urban and Regional Planning at University of Wisconsin and a columnist for the Capital Times newspaper.