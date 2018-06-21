× Expand Half Rose Half Nelson

press release: The musical duo Half Rose Half Nelson is participating in the all-city Make Music Madison event on Thursday, June 21st. Comprised of Virginia Rose and Mark Nelson, the group will perform at the Beach House patio from 5:30-7:30pm, weather permitting. The two guitarists describe their genre as Brooklynese, performing original songs, neo soul/r&b, and spoken word.