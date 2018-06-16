Hedgerow Dinkum
Lakeside Street Coffee House 402 W. Lakeside St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: A benefit concert for Backyard Women’s Mosaic Project. Our name says so much about who we are. In the backyard, the place to gather & enjoy each other in the fresh air. Mosaic, those broken pieces of our lives reconfigured as beauty. Weaving the tapestry of our lives in our weaving studio. Women working together with their hands & hearts. A project, a work of labor & love.
Info
Lakeside Street Coffee House 402 W. Lakeside St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Fundraisers
Music