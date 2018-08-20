press release: History on State: Fall Harvest Celebration

Join Old World Wisconsin for a celebration of fall on the Capitol Square! As days grow shorter, everyone on the farms joins together to harvest, butcher, pickle and preserve the bounty of the summer. Taste the flavors of fall with samples from Old World Wisconsin’s kitchens, learn tips for your garden, pose for a picture with a farm animal, and share in the traditions of Autumn on the Farm.

Program will take place outdoors on the stages next to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. Rain backup will be inside the Wisconsin Historical Museum (30 N. Carroll Street).