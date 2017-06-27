History Sandwiched In

press release: Learn how a husband and wife team saved the greater prairie chicken from extinction with Susan Tupper, author of the Badger Biography Fran and Frederick Hamerstrom: Wildlife Conservation Pioneers. The Hamerstroms dedicated their lives to understanding and preserving wildlife. As students of the famous Wisconsin naturalist Aldo Leopold, the Hamerstroms helped establish new ways to think about habitat conservation. Together, Fran and Frederick spent over thirty years mentoring many future scientists and working to save the greater prairie chicken, and other animals, from extinction.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person